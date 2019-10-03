The Noon Kiwanis Club recently had its annual “changing of the guard” ceremony.
There are no fuzzy hats involved, just some good memories and great vision for the coming Kiwanis year.
The club’s official new year kicked off Oct. 1, but the club held its annual installation and awards banquet at Eagle Mountain Thursday, Sept. 19.
Outgoing club President Matt Jefferson handed the gavel to incoming club President Keith Junk, and the “keys to the kingdom” were turned over to President-Elect Keith Larson.
Jerrod Stearnes takes over as vice president for 2019-20.
Rick Swanson remains as treasurer; Jean Linzer is club secretary once again; and Bud Fuls is assistant treasurer.
The board of directors includes Donna Yordy, Paul Appeldorn, Jim Terpstra, Marcia Hoenle, Phyliss Kern and Peg Boettger.
The festive banquet featured an array of awards and accolades.
“Rookie of the year” honors went to Megan Junk and Russ Albanese; the “survivor” award went to Keith Junk; the “perseverance” award went to Carol Kubota; and the “KI Wow” award was handed to Mike Scharnow.
“All of these individuals have done outstanding things for this club throughout the past year,” Jefferson said.
Bernie Hoenle was given the “Road Warrior” award as well as the Kachina Award for serving as lieutenant governor and immediate past president as he racked up many miles traveling to conventions and many other meetings.
Bernie and Marcia Hoenle were honored as “Noon Kiwanians of the Year.”
Paul Appeldorn was given the “Hero” award as well as the Hixson Award for his many hours of volunteerism with the blood drives and other service projects along with fundraising.
“We are positioned for another great year, and I’m looking forward to our many service projects and fundraisers,” Junk said.
“This club does an incredible amount of work in the community and helps serve children throughout the world.
“All club efforts focus on helping children and families.”
The club will have a presence at the upcoming Make a Difference Day and will serve food at the annual Halloween in the Hills event set for Oct. 31 on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Now that the new school year started, activities have picked up with Pacesetters and Falcon Leaders student awards along with Terrific Kids at the elementary level.
Already launched are bi-weekly meetings with K-Kids and Builders at the Middle School.
Those clubs emphasize leadership skills and community service for young students.
The Noon Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month, with lunch being served at 11:45 a.m., at Fountain View Village.
Visitors are always welcome to stop by, enjoy a free lunch and learn more about the club.
Information: fhkiwanis.org or search Facebook for Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club.