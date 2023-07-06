It’s been a terrific school year for the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club, according to a press release.
Each week during the 2022-23 school year, selected students at McDowell Mountain Elementary School and the Middle School have been recognized as “Terrific Kids” for their attitude and character traits.
The Kiwanis-sponsored program rewards students not necessarily for academic-related accomplishments but for being “terrific” with respect to attitude, cooperation, respect, honesty, etc.
The program culminates each year when key students are chosen who have embodied the program’s goals throughout the school year.
The students are brought to a Noon Kiwanis luncheon by their school principals or teachers – one student even had a police escort one year – and then surprised with brand new bicycles as a reward for their behavior and attitude during the school year.
Parents are invited as well, further adding to the joy of the occasion each year.
Students surprised with bikes and helmets this year were Braxton Speers, Pablo Mickel, Sweetie Del Rio Lopez and Faith Herman from MMES and Stephan Villalva, Isabilla Cruz, Elliot Bagget and Isiah Nowlan from FHMS.
Noon Kiwanis Club President Russ Albanese noted that it is likely the club’s most anticipated meeting of the year because of the looks on the kids’ faces.
“We talk about ‘Kiwanis moments’ in our club, and those are true Kiwanis moments,” Albanese said. “They help remind our members why they are Kiwanians and what our club represents. It makes flipping all those burgers and selling hot dogs worth it.”
One student was so overcome she had a difficult time stopping crying at the presentation.
The motto of Kiwanis International is “serving the children of the world.”
The Noon Kiwanis Club has held several successful fundraisers this year and gave out thousands to worthy causes and programs, most of them youth oriented.
The club also emphasizes hands-on service projects such as Make a Difference Day, organizing the blood drives, picking up litter and others.
The club also organizes youth leadership programs through its Builders Club and K-Kids.
Next school year, with the district’s consolidation efforts, the clubs will be located on two different campuses.
Information is available at fhkiwanis.org; the group also has a Facebook page.