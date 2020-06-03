Fountain Hills Community Outreach has been helping community members in need.
The newly-organized group is reaching out to those in need and also is asking for those who can to help. Assistance can be provided by shopping for someone, running errands or connecting someone with a person or service. Cash donations and gift cards also are welcome.
Resident Ron Kollitz is founder of the outreach program. Participants are helping mitigate the financial and personal impact on the community.
“We wanted to create an organization to reach more people,” Kollitz said.
While not a formal group, Kollitz said the organization is designed specifically to meet some of the needs of those affected by COVID-19.
“We’ll continue until we’re not needed,” he added.
Those needing help could include shut-ins, unemployed or furloughed workers and others with unique situations and needs. Needs can vary from financial assistance for groceries, gas, etc., to shopping and errand running.
For more information email fhoutreachaz@gmail.com or call Ron Killitz,602-692-0673 or Dan Barrett, 480-625-5351. The group also has a Facebook page, @fhcommunityoutreach.