On Sunday, April 16, new officers for the 2023-24 Fountain Hills Elks Lodge #2846 were installed by visiting dignitary Mari Slocum, District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler (DDGER) along with last year’s officers.
The Elks Lodge is a growing fraternal organization that sets goals in the care of veterans, youth and the community.
The new officers are Judi Beischel, Billy Pageau, Sue Modrak, Russ Bonaguidi, Jody Knapp, Dave Peterson, Jim Beischel, Jane Lienemann, Cindy Backes, Christan Heintz, John Engels and Greg Thomas.
The Elks Lodge is open at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays for meetings and socials, Fridays for dinner, the last Sunday of the month for karaoke and for special occasions including St. Patrick’s Day, Flag Day, Cinco de Mayo, the Preakness Stakes horse race and College and NFL football games. For more information, visit the Elks Lodge at 16766 E. Parkview Ave.