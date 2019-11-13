The Fountain Hills Republican Club's monthly meeting is Saturday, Nov. 16.
Newly appointed Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is guest speaker at the 9 a.m. meeting at the Community Center.
Adel was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to complete the term of Bill Montgomery, who now serves on the Arizona State Supreme Court.
As county attorney, Adel is responsible for running the third-largest public prosecutorial agency in the country. The county office prosecutes more than 30,000 felony cases annually and has more than 900 full-time employees, including attorneys, investigators, paralegals, victim advocates and support staff. The county attorney also serves as legal counsel for the Board of Supervisors and all county departments.
Adel received her BSc in political science and government from the University of Arizona in 1999. She graduated from Arizona State University’s College of Law in 2004.
Adel and her husband, David, when not talking about politics, orient their focus around their two children, their dogs, and their support for local sports teams.
Registration for the November meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. At the same time complimentary coffee and light breakfast refreshments will be served.
