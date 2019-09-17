National Popular Vote will be the topic at the Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party meeting on Thursday evening, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
U.S. presidents are elected by the Electoral College, a process delineated in the United States Constitution. The National Popular Vote Compact is an effort to modify this process and, as is the case with many political issues, there are differing views on whether the proposed changes are good or bad.
Since the mechanism of electing presidents is vitally important, it is similarly important that citizens understand the process and any potential changes to the process.
Residents are invited to attend this program on Thursday evening, Sept. 19, and learn about National Popular Vote from a local authority on the subject, Alex Meluskey.
The meeting will be at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the northeast corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle Blvds. starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to offset expenses are accepted. All interested parties are welcome.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.