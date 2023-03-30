For each of the past 24 years, the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) assesses its membership, requesting nominations of individual members who have stepped up, made a difference in the community, were considered to be outstanding leaders and could influence government at all levels.
Recently, the Club selected Larry Meyers as its 24th recipient to receive the Republican of the Year Award.
“The person so honored was described as ‘someone you would want in your foxhole, a person who can write about and clearly articulate highly complex issues, who cares deeply about Fountain Hills, engages in Planning and Zoning meetings, Town Council meetings, digs deep into research and was the driving force behind the formation of Reclaim Our Town,’” Spokesperson for the club Nancy Plencner said of Larry Meyers.
Arriving in Fountain Hills on Aug. 1, 1981, Meyers did extensive investigation before determined that Fountain Hills was the best place in the Valley and, after 41 years, he said he still feels that way.
Meyers’ children were educated in Fountain Hills as he became a producer for KAET (Arizona PBS) and Salt River Project (SRP), creating programming and then starting his own production company.
The company grew into a national mobile production company with millions of dollars in equipment and employing hundreds of people. Meyers’ company also produced all major sports, the Olympics, the Oscars and had contracts with Walt Disney Studios in Orlando, Fla.
Meyers was engaged in producing just about any sport that involved a ball, Plencner said, and in politics, his company produced multiple State of the Union addresses including the inauguration of Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
“So, when the Fountain Hills Republican Club chose Larry Meyers as the Republican of the Year, they chose a mountain of a man,” Plencner said. “Larry, now retired, is busier than ever with making Fountain Hills incredible. You can find him at the center of just about any issue impacting the town.
“He can write copy that would singe your hair, put up political signs in the dark and gather round him a massive volunteer grassroots team that will drop anything to follow Larry...he leads with his actions. This community is a better place because of Larry Meyers, our 2022 Republican of the Year.”
Other notable awardees over the years have been Dr. C.T. Wright, Congressman David Schweikert and Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Announcing Meyers’ selection at the March meeting of the Club were last year’s winners, Crystal Cavanagh and Nancy Plencner. Meyers received a standing ovation.