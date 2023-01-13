Swingtime starts off the New Year with a celebration of the hits of lyricist/songwriter Johnny Mercer on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.

Mercer wrote the lyrics, and sometimes the music, for more than 1,500 songs during a musical career that began in the Swing era and spanned four decades. Many of his songs are among the great hits of popular music and were written primarily for movies and Broadway shows. Mercer’s prolific output led to 19 Academy Award nominations and four Oscars.