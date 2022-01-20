The Fountain Hills Men’s Discussion Group resumes meeting Monday, Jan. 24, at the Community Center.
The group starts at 10 a.m. under the leadership of Mike Scott, who has taken over for Sherm Abrahamson, who ran the program for years.
The featured guest speaker on Jan. 24 is Jack Seaman, who will talk about precious metals. Seaman is the owner of MinDak Gold & Silver, so called for Min as in Minnesota and Dak as in Dakota.
The business opened in Fargo, N.D., in 2012 and expanded with a second store in Fountain Hills in September 2021. Seaman is a full-service precious metals dealer who buys and sells all types of precious metals and coins. He will discuss the history and use of precious metals, their role in today's society and why people are interested in investing in gold and silver.
Community Center membership is required and available in-person at the Fountain Hills Community Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays) or online at the Town’s website, activecommunities.com.
For the latest information and list of future speakers, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.