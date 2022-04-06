The Men’s Discussion Group meets every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Guest speakers are selected from experienced professionals in their field. Their presentations include a wide range of relevant and useful topics.
Members are given an opportunity to participate through discussion and unstructured question and answer periods.
The following speakers will be featured during April.
*Monday, April 11, Ranger Amy Burnett, information and education program manager at the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will speak about “Living with Wildlife in Fountain Hills.”
*Monday, April 18, Eric Landau of Bagpipes of Amazing Grace, a Phoenix-based ceremonial bagpiper and the most televised bagpiper in Arizona.
*Monday, April 25, Albert Nelson, newly-elected councilman for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, an 899-member Native American Tribe located in Maricopa County.
Pre-registration is required for all presentations and space is limited. The programs are free for 2022 Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.