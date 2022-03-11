The Men’s Discussion Group will welcome Dr. Scott Schleifer on Monday, March 14. Dr. Schleifer is with the new Fountain Hills Medical Center, a physician-owned outpatient medical center. He will describe the current facility and planned expansion, as well as the services available.
Dr. Schleifer was born in NYC, lived in Florida, attended the University of Florida and Nova Southeastern Medical School. He is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and practiced at Banner Desert Hospital for over 21 years. Dr. Schleifer is the vice president of operations and Emergency Medicine Director of Fountain Hills Medical Center.
The Men’s Discussion Group meets every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Guest speakers are selected from experienced professionals in their field. Their presentations include a wide range of relevant and useful topics. Members are given an opportunity to participate through discussion and unstructured question and answer periods.
Pre-registration is required for this presentation and space is limited. Free for 2022 Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
