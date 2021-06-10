One of the most popular programs offered at Fountain Hills Activity Center has been disbanded.
Sherm Abrahamson, who spearheaded the Men’s Discussion Group for nearly eight years, decided to step down from his post.
Abrahamson had speakers lined up each Monday for an hour-long discussion on any number of topics from politics to medical information and all in between. The event was well-attended, attracting at times more than 60 men.
COVID-19 resulted in the closure of the Community Center and all activities held there during 2020. Abrahamson said the pandemic “wiped out my resolve” to continue organizing the weekly events. He had asked several people about taking over the job, but the response, he said, was “a very resounding thanks, but no thanks.”
If there is interest in re-forming the Men’s Discussion Group, call the Activity Center, 480-816-5200, for additional information.