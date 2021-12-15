Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association is holding its annual membership drive.
Each December, the organization asks current members to renew their memberships and urges new people to join.
Memberships start at $25 for individuals and $35 for families. Visit ilovefountainhills.org to start or renew a membership and to learn more about FHCCA.
Memberships help cover the organization’s nonprofit status, banking and accounting services, insurance for board members, volunteers and events, website development and joint marketing efforts.
The organization has been active in the community for more than 30 years. They provide support to 14 unique programs including the public art committee, In-Home Concerts, Fountain Hills Community Garden, Fountain Hills Community Chorus and Fountain Hills Community Band.
Other programs include the Leadership Academy, Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, Vision Fountain Hills, Civic Affairs, Munch and Music, the Poinsettia Tree Project and the Nonprofit Network.
FHCCA also supports Encore for More and Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
Each individual program benefits the town, offering activities, support, information and leadership.
FHCCA is always searching and soliciting new programs and events to further assist in keeping Fountain Hills a beautiful community.