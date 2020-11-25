The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive is underway, again hosted by the local Marine Corps League Detachment Post 1439.
Collection boxes are located in a variety of stores and businesses throughout the community. To participate in the drive, purchase a gift for a child and drop it off at any one of the 27 locations before Dec. 15. Monetary donations also are accepted.
Among the drop-off sites are the Sheriff’s Office in Town Hall, both fire stations, local restaurants, American Legion Post 58, Paul’s Ace Hardware, grocery stores and Tractor Supply.
The Toys for Tots drive continues through Dec. 15.
While there have been challenges caused by the pandemic, local Toys for Tots Chair Dave Nelson said he expects the drive to be successful, and the group already is working on ideas for 2021.
For more information about this year’s drive, call Nelson, 602-402-9200, or email him at dnelly@cox.net.