The Marine Military Academy's retired USMC Lt. Col. Robert Grider recently gave a presentation to VFW Post 7507 members, other veterans and parents about the Marine Military Academy (MMA), its history, achievements, standards, costs and reasons why young men who attend MMA succeed.
“MMA teaches young men the academics they need today while also teaching and instilling in them leadership skills,” Boe James said, Commander of VFW Post 7505.
According to the MMA website, MMA is a private boarding military school in Harlingen, Texas, for boys in grades 7-12 with an optional postgraduate year.
MMA is the only private school in the world based on the traditions and values of the U.S. Marine Corps.
MMA provides a structured, distraction-free setting that allows students to focus on their educational and personal development. Small class sizes, individual attention and a variety of extra-curricular activities help MMA develop disciplined, morally strong and college-ready young men who are prepared for responsible leadership. It has been home to thousands of young men from across the world.
MMA is home to the historic Iwo Jima Monument and 100% of its graduates are accepted to college.
More information about MMA can be found at mma-tx.org. Information about the Iwo Jima Monuments can be found at mma-tx.org by clicking the “About” page and scrolling down to the “Iwo Jima Monuments & Museum” section.