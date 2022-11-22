The Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Detachment #1439 wanted to thank all the donation givers who were out and about over the Veterans Day weekend.
The patriotic hearts of Fountain Hills were certainly beating strongly. The managers of Bashas’, Safeway, Fry’s and Paul’s Ace Hardware stores made it all possible. Each store gave permission for members of the Detachment to set up their table displays and accept donations.
The funds gathered over the weekend will be used to help fellow Marines who have fallen on hard times, for those who have medical problems, both physical and mental, as well as for scholarships and other humanitarian causes. It is at a time like this that U.S. Marines think back to their brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms that citizens enjoy in the United States of America every day.
That is not the end of the story, as those donating customers discovered when they received a small red rose lapel pin. The Marine Rose dates to when this country was fighting the “Bloody British” back in 1778 and the rose was a symbol of the country’s appreciation to the Marines and dedication to the Marines who perished fighting for their country. During the first World War in June 1918, the U.S. Marines continually attacked the German positions at the Battle of Belleau Wood, stopping the enemy’s advance and in the process freeing up the local French civilians.
Those Marines who died – and there were many – were buried at Belleau Wood. In recognition of their unselfish sacrifice, the local population planted roses on top of the foreign, fallen heroes’ graves. For further details on this momentous battle, visit warontherocks.com/ 2018/06/the-importance-of-the-battle-of-belleau-wood.
The small band of former Marines and Marine family members who were present at the display tables on Veterans Day represented the local Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Detachment #1439 which meets in the American Legion Post #58 on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Over the Veterans Day weekend, several former Marines approached the Detachment members and all were invited to the December meeting and a monthly social before that event.
Semper Fi to all Fountain Hills Marines and Marine family members. They are welcome when they visit the Detachment at any time.