New officers have been elected to the Fountain Hills Marine Corps Detachment 1439.
Bob Frost is new commandant, with Gene Wuestenfeld as senior vice commandant; Bob Schmitz, junior vice commandant; Nancy Ogden, judge advocate; Rodger Shuttleworth, adjutant; and Ed Quinn, sergeant at arms.
The group meets the first Tuesday of each month for its formal meeting, and a social meeting for dinner with families once a month. Annual dues are $35. Meetings are held at American Legion Post 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave.
“We encourage any Marine, uniformed or civilian, to join us,” Frost said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to maintain the tradition of the U.S. Marine Corps.”
Frost said the local league does good work assisting Marines through the Toys for Tots program and other activities.
“We participate in all the veterans memorial and celebrations in town,” he said.
Frost said the local organization is joining the governor’s program for veterans: Be Connected. With one phone call, a veteran will be directed to the right department immediately. To access Be Connected, call 1-866-429-8387.
“People here are able to connect with all the services Be Connected offers,” Frost said. “It is a really great program. We are happy to be part of it.”
Frost said detachment members will be at Paul’s Hardware and Bashas’ Nov. 12-14, handing out Marine Roses.
“The roses commemorate Marines lost in battle,” he said. “The roses are free, but we accept donations. This is really the only fundraiser we do. We hold it in conjunction with the November and February art fairs.”
For more information, or to join the Marine Corps Detachment, contact Frost at azbobfrost@gmail.com.