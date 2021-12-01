Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 recently celebrated five years of service in the community with the placement of the official Marine Corps League emblem on Fountain Hills Boulevard’s service organization display.
The Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 was founded in 2016 by Phil Yin and Herb Spohr. The Detachment’s Commandant, Bob Frost, and Past Commandants Phil Yin, Tait Elkie and Dave Nelson commemorated the founding and the many contributions this detachment has made over the past five years in the Town of Fountain Hills and beyond with the placement of its emblem. This was all made possible with the direction and oversight of Justin Weldy, Public Works Director for Town of Fountain Hills.
“The partnerships and camaraderie they have forged with all the town’s veterans service organizations, members, fellow Marines and Navy Corpsmen and Chaplains, as well as the community at large, has been impressive,” reads a statement from MCLD member Debbie Yin.