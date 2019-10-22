Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards.
The topic for the evening will be the effort to place the legalization of “recreational” marijuana use in Arizona on the November 2020 ballot. This question was on the November 2016 ballot, but it failed to gain voter approval.
The speaker for the evening will be Andrea Kadar, who is well-versed on the topic and speaks about it across the state. Members of the Fountain Hills Coalition are also expected to attend and provide a local perspective.
All interested parties are welcome to attend, listen and learn about this issue. Admission is free, but donations to offset expenses are accepted.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.