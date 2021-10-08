Fountain Hills Republican Club has been hosting candidates for 2022 elections at its monthly meetings.
Interested people are invited to attend the monthly meetings, set for the third Saturday of the month.
The local group also will hold its annual FHRC Picnic Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Golden Eagle Park.
Candidates will be on hand to visit with constituents. Reservations are required to attend.
Tickets are $15 each and reservations may be made online at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com.
Another opportunity to meet with fellow Republicans is the club’s monthly social held the last Wednesday of each month at All-American Sports Grill. The group gathers at 5 p.m.