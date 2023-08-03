Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7507 in Fountain Hills elected its new officers for the 2023-2024 term.
Composed of U.S. armed forces veterans who have served their country overseas during times of war or national crisis, VFW Post 7507 is the local Fountain Hills, Verde communities and North Scottsdale VFW affiliate. The new officers are Don Hervey, trustee; Boris Biloskirka, JAG; John Ridgley, chaplain; Carl Krawczyk, quartermaster; Mike Cuthbertson, Jr. vice commander; Richard Holper, senior vice commander; Boe James; Adjutant and Bill Lusinski, Post commander. Not pictured in the accompanying photo are Patrick Garman, surgeon; Robbie Lund, service officer and Trustees Richard (Dick) Shogren and Richard Taylor, whose terms continue to 2024 and 2025 respectively. VFW Post 7507’s Adjutant Boe James swore in the newly elected officers separately.