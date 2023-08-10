Tea Party award

Toastmaster’s Ocotillo Division Director, Edna Saucke, presents the 2022-23 President’s Distinguished award to Fountain Hills Toastmasters past officers. Pictured are, from left, Kristin Milashoski, Edna Saucke, Tom Lindsey, Kathy Koultourides and Alyson Reichstein. (Submitted photo)

Over the past year, members of Fountain Hills Toastmasters (FHTM) had their sights set on achieving the highest honor a Toastmasters club can achieve; the President’s Distinguished distinction, which recognizes club achievements in education, membership growth, leadership and administration.

The goal was reached last year, but with wavering membership growth, it was a question of whether or not the club would again achieve the award.