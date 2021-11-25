Resident Tamara Lynn DuBois was named Teacher of the Year at the recent Arizona Federation of Republican Women Biennial Convention.
The conference was held at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. DuBois, daughter of Julie Tribbey, was also the recipient of the Dr. C.T. and Mary Wright Excellence in Education award from the Palo Verde Republican Women’s Club. The Palo Verde award automatically made her eligible for Teacher of the Year.
Barbara Cardinal, also of Fountain Hills, nominated DuBois for the state honor. Cardinal cited DuBois’ qualities required of a master teacher: “compassion, a love for children, patience, respect for all students and parents,” according to the nominating form.
DuBois has taught in the Paradise Valley Unified School District since 1985 after graduating Summa Cum Laude from ASU. She currently teaches third grade at Whispering Winds Academy, a Title 1 school.