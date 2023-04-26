DAR 1.jpg

The Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) welcomed ASDAR Regent Sallie Béraud Lovorn and several members of her leadership team to its meeting on Saturday, April 8. It was an official visit by the state regent who presented details of her efforts to support the preservation of the Mountain View Club of Arizona’s historic Ft. Huachuca near Sierra Vista, Ariz.

From 1892 through the post-World War II years, Ft. Huachuca hosted more Black soldiers and officers (including female units) than any other Army fort across the country. Located approximately 15 miles north of the Arizona-Mexico border, It was from Ft. Huachuca that the last four official U.S. Army Indian scouts were discharged in August 1947.