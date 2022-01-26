Four Peaks chapter, NSDAR, had a grand 20th anniversary celebration at its regular meeting Jan. 8.
Honored guests included Arizona State Regent Morgan Elliot; Linda Sundeen, an original organizing member, who twice served as chapter regent; Candy Schadle, current honorary chapter regent; and other founding members Jeanne Weiland and Marilyn Humes.
Others marking the special occasion were Terry Holmes-Stecyk, Cindy Gibson and Sharon Walker with Tender Little Hearts Mini Horses, who brought two patriotically costumed miniature horses, Dolly and Mazy, to help celebrate the occasion. A simple buffet and decorated cake were served.
Chapter Regent Viree Byrne shared an Amelia Earhart quote, “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions and the roots spring up and make new trees.’’
Byrnes related several positive efforts of the chapter in 2021. Of particular interest, due to the generosity of Chef Tim and his staff at DC Bar and Grill, the group hosted a successful DAR fundraiser on behalf of AZHonor Flight. Along with organizational and individual donations, the chapter can sponsor two veterans to fly on a Spring Honor Flight to Washington D.C. The chapter also will provide sack lunches for all the veterans to enjoy on their flight.
Other accomplishments were installation of a second Little Free Library in Four Peaks Park, planting an ironwood tree in Centennial Circle and honoring a World War II veteran with more than 100 cards on Valentine’s Day.
Four Peaks Chapter NSDAR meets the second Saturday of the month in Fountain Hills. Any woman interested in membership may contact Viree Byrne at Sissy78982@aol.com.