Merita Kraya of Euro Pizza Café and Christine Colley of Fountain Events Inc. have teamed to host a small Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will be hosted in the breezeway next to the restaurant and the celebration this year will be within the COVID-19 safety guidelines and capped at 50 guests. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 480-836-0208. Be sure to mention the reservation is for the Oktoberfect event.
There will be brats with sauerkraut on a roll and potato salad prepared by “Grillmeister Phil” of Phil’s Filling Station. The strudel is baked by Its a Devine German Bakery and served by Sister Cities volunteers.
The favorite Warsteiner Oktoberfest beer will be on tap and also available in bottles. Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey has been invited to tap the traditional ceremonial beer keg. Visitors will enjoy live music and the German band that usually attends the local Oktoberfest sent their CDs since they could not attend. At 7 p.m. organizers will host the popular Beer stein holding contest. Games and raffles will also be available.
“We encourage everyone to come dressed in Oktoberfest attire and join us for a fun Oktoberfest celebration,” Colley said.
Entrance is free and proceeds from the event will benefit local charities.