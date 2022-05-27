Liberal Ladies’ upcoming June meeting will host Cultural Anthropologist, Jan Downey, as their guest speaker, whose career includes working with various cultural groups in the U.S. and abroad.
Downey has taught cultural anthropology courses at the college level for 13 years and since retirement, has continued to present related topics in various community settings. Downey will be presenting “Critical Race Theory - What it is, What it Isn’t” at the Liberal Ladies’ June 1 meeting at 3 p.m. Those interested in joining can RSVP by emailing libladies@gmail.com.