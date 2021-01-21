Liberal Ladies have a few plans in the works for the next few weeks.
The February meeting will feature a program on “Request to Speak,” a training session to learn how to voice opinions with the state legislature. The meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom.
The 10th and final annual Women’s Conference is set for Saturday, April 10, at Rio Salado Community College.
The date is tentative due to the pandemic but if held would run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, email Carol Comito at ccbpw@aol.com.
For more information about Liberal Ladies, send an email to libladies@gmail.com.