Liberal Ladies’ next meeting is today, Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The virtual event via Zoom will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. To attend, rsvp to libladies@gmail.com, and a link will be returned via email.
The meeting will feature down-ballot candidates running for a number of offices. Candidates are Anna Tovar (Arizona Corporation Commission); Seth Blattman (LD23 Senate); Eric Kurland (LD23 House); Paul Penzone (Maricopa County Sheriff incumbent); Julie Gunnigle (County Attorney); and Adrian Fontes (County Recorder).
Also, Deedra Aboud (County Board of Supervisors District 2); Jeanne Casteen (County Superintendent of Schools); Dan Toporek (County Treasurer); and Tammy Caputi (Scottsdale City Council).
Other candidates were invited but had scheduling conflicts.
There will be no meeting in October, and the organization hopes to meet in person Wednesday, Nov. 4. The meeting would be held at the Community Center from 3 to 5 p.m. Updates will be announced as soon as they are available.