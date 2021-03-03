Town Manager Grady Miller is guest speaker at today’s Liberal Ladies meeting.
The Wednesday, March 3, meeting will be held via Zoom from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Miller will share the Town’s accomplishments from the past year and will lay out issues facing the community. He also will explain what the Town did to reverse its financial health when faced with shortfalls leading up to 2020.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will also speak, and a time for questions and answers will be provided for both speakers.
Those interested in attending may request a link by emailing libladies@gmail.com.
Liberal Ladies also announced an upcoming Zoom event sponsored by Arizona Federation of Democratic Women.
The virtual event, “Fighting for the Future,” will be held Monday, March 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Speakers include Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, State Senators Rebecca Rios and Victoria Steele and Reps. Reginald Bolding and Jennifer Longdon.
For more information, visit azfdw.org.