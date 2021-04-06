Liberal Ladies members are holding their last Zoom meeting today, April 7.
The group hopes to meet in person at the May 5 meeting at the Community Center.
Today’s program, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., will feature Faustine Chan from the Better Business Bureau. She will discuss BBB programs and also describe the top 10 scams in 2020 and how to avoid being a victim. Chan is the business, community and program director for the Pacific Southwest Region of BBB.
Also speaking is Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie. She will discuss the Fountain Hills business community and ways BBB has helped businesses here.
Those wishing to attend today’s meeting should email libladies@gmail.com to get the Zoom link. Membership in the organization is not required.