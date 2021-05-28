The Liberal Ladies group is winding down its season.
Members met in person May 5. Members discussed the future of the organization. Co-founders Cynthia Magazine and Carol Comito are compiling notes from that meeting and will offer a wrap-up at the Wednesday, June 2, meeting.
That meeting will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Community Center. Members will need to RSVP to attend. Send replies to libladies@gmail.com.
The club last January learned about Biophilic Certification in a presentation by Project Coordinator Jeny Davis. The sponsors of the project, Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and Vision Fountain Hills have compiled a survey to test community interest in the initiative.
The survey can be found at visionfh.org/new-biophilic-fountain-hills. Questions may be sent to the Liberal Ladies email address above. Both full-time and parttime residents are invited to participate in the survey.
The June meeting is the last in-person meeting at the Community Center until September. The group will be “dark” in July and is considering holding a Zoom meeting in August. Details will be announced later.