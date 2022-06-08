The Liberal Ladies June meeting hosted highly informative speakers, according to a statement from organizers. Guest speaker and cultural anthropologist, Jan Downey, who taught college-level anthropology, addressed the topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). She focused on African American history and “gave a horrific review of all the many structural disadvantages Black Americans have faced and continue to face within our education, political, employment, faith/religious, healthcare and criminal justice systems,” the release stated.
According to Downey, CRT is a study of inequalities embedded in the “structure of systems,” and an analysis of how laws and policies through history formed the inequalities still operating today. It is an awareness of the largely quiet and invisible forces that shape lives of Black people and other people of color. Downey also emphasized that CRT is an “academic concept” and not a curriculum.
“Those who seek to silence teachers from teaching difficult truths about our troubled history rely on propaganda to promote their anti-CRT agenda, using fear mongering, disinformation, denial of truths and censorship in education,” the press release said.
Downey addressed Gov. Doug Ducey’s anti-CRT legislation signed last year that restricted teachers and censored curricula, with teachers facing the loss of their certifications and schools subject to fines of up to $5,000 for noncompliance.
The anti-CRT bill was unanimously struck down by the Arizona Supreme Court because it was unlawfully baked into a broader budgetary bill, violating the State’s single-subject rule.
“But still the relentless attacks continue in Arizona with at least three introduced bills under consideration – SB1211, HB2495 and SB1412 – that inhibit, restrict or deny the ability of teachers to teach, well, the facts, without heavy-handed state government intrusion,” the press release continued. “Although we are not responsible for laws and policies developed in the past, we must continue to examine the laws that, to this day, reinforce systems perpetuating unequal opportunities based on discrimination, bias and racial underpinnings. And vote!”
Organizers said youth minister, missionary, and Mesa Republican Tyler Montague appeared pleasantly surprised to find himself speaking to a packed ballroom of welcoming Fountain Hills Liberal Ladies while advocating for Proposition 308, a bill that would provide in-state tuition to all Arizona high school graduates regardless of immigration status. If passed by voters this November, undocumented youth who have lived in Arizona for more than two years and graduated from an Arizona high school can be eligible for in-state tuition rates and state-funded scholarships.
Montague became an advocate for DREAMERS and other related causes after witnessing the plights of undocumented school kids he met while helping with church-sponsored Boy Scout troop activities. Montague believes this to be a “momentum issue” that may encourage and inspire lawmakers to continue, knowing that social justice issues resonate with voters of both parties.
Though common ground is hard to find in these times of polarization, Montague remains optimistic that if passed, Prop 308 has the potential to change the trajectory. For more information on Prop 308 or to donate, visit yeson308.org.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Linda McThrall of the River of Time Museum extended an invitation to attend the “Cruisin’ Down the River” Fundraiser in support of the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center on Aug. 27. The next Liberal Ladies meeting will be in September.