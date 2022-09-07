Liberal Ladieswill resume regular meetings today, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center with check-in beginning at 3 p.m. The cost for attending is $5.
Carol Comito will briefly speak at the September meeting where she will discuss what she’s been up to since moving out of town.
Joe Rubio, director of the Valley Interfaith Project, will present “Political Power in Polarized Times – who’s pulling the strings behind the scenes and how can we respond.”
Valley Interfaith Project (VIP) is a broad-based, non-partisan organization committed to building relational power through organizing people for sustainable social and economic improvement.
It is part of the Arizona Interfaith Network (AIN) of organizations, which works to build a constituency of leaders to become citizens in the fullest sense: participants in democratic decision-making and agents of the creation of a more just society through the exercise of relational power.
Members of VIP and AIN organizations are institutions, including congregations, schools, labor unions, non-profits and neighborhood organizations that share a concern for families and a tradition of faith and democracy.
One Minute Announcements are back, so attendees are encouraged to email libladies@gmail.com with topics to discuss and any announcements to make.
Attendees are invited to join members after the meeting for a no-host dinner and cash bar at Que Bueno, 13207 N. La Montana Dr.
For those interested in attending the meeting and/or the no-host dinner, send an RSVP to libladies@gmail.com.