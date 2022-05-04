Liberal Ladies will meet today, May 4.
The agenda includes meeting the Town of Fountain Hills candidates as well as Julie Gunnigle, who is running for Maricopa County Attorney.
A discussion on the new political sign ordinance will also take place, presented by Fountain Hills Development Service Director, John Wesley.
The Progressive Men group has been invited to attend the upcoming meeting, and Dave Long from the Democratic Party Club will provide an update on club activities.
Check-in begins at 2:45 p.m. at the Community Center. The meeting will begin at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Those who plan to attend can RSVP to libladies@gmail.com.