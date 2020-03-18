Liberal Ladies’ 10th anniversary was celebrated with surprise guests, special food and lots of camaraderie Wednesday, March 4.
The club, which started with a tiny group of five women, has grown to more than 650 members. The founders included Cynthia Magazine, who is co-chair of the group now. Her co-chair is Carol Comito.
Special guests included Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, Anita Malik, who is running for the U.S. Congress in District 6, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Candidate Jevon Hodge and Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. All congratulated the club on its anniversary and success.
The celebration gave members a chance to reminisce about the early days and the progress the club has made. Some 150 people attended the meeting at the Community Center.
Co-Chair Magazine was unable to attend the meeting due to illness. Toward the end of the meeting, a letter from her was read to the group, crediting Comito for stepping up to be co-chair and how much Carol has done for the club.
“Carol deserves a ton of credit for where we are today,” Magazine wrote.
She also thanked all the members and remarked that the group provided a comfortable, safe place to meet.
The club, despite its age, was not a public organization until a few years ago.