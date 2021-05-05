The Liberal Ladies will meet in person today, Wednesday, May 5, to celebrate its anniversary.
The meeting will be held at the Community Center from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
Following the first hour of networking and announcements, members will discuss the future of Liberal Ladies.
The group is considering leadership changes by the end of 2021. Co-chair Cynthia Magazine and Carol Comita will review the history of the group, leadership challenges and then ask for member input about moving forward.
Attendees are asked to bring their own drinks. Food will be provided, and individually wrapped appetizers and treats will be featured.
Social distancing will be required, as will masks. Seating will be limited at each table.