American Legion Post 58 announced its veteran of the month for November.
BM1 Jonathan Shine served in the Coast Guard from January 2008 to June 2014 and from June 2018 to May 2019.
During his service, he served as a Tactical Coxswain, charged with the operation of a 32-foot Transportable Port Security Boat, conducting security zone enforcement for Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay Cuba in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He was a boarding officer, emergency medical technician and tactical combat casualty care instructor. His awards and medals include the CG Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of a third; Good Conduct Medal; Reserve Good Conduct Medal with bronze star in lieu of a second; National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal with bronze star in lieu of a second; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Coast Guard Expert Rifle Medal; Coxswain Insignia; Port Security Insignia; and Boat Forces Insignia.