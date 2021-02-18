Navy veteran Jon Hitchcock has been named February’s Veteran of the Month by American Legion Post 58.
Hitchcock was a supply corps officer and retired as a CDR in the U.S. Navy. He served from December 1978 until October 1997.
He served aboard the Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) as a gold crew supply officer and a number of shore commands in support of submarine and aviation maintenance programs.
He was deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of the Iranian Hostage Crisis in 1980. He also was responsible for implementing and upgrading Navy ship and Aviation squadron maintenance software.
Hitchcock was a decorated veteran earning the Submarine Supply Dolphins, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Navy Commendation Medal (2), Navy Achievement Medal (2), the Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Navy Expeditionary Medal.