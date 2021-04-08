American Legion Post 58 announced its April
Veteran of the Month.
Carl Krawczyk received his certificate from Post Commander John Weedo. Krawczyk served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He went to Vietnam in September 1968 and was there until August 1969.
Once he was back stateside, he served as a personnel specialist responsible for AWOL and deserter records.
His medals and awards include the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal with palm and Bronze Star and the Good Conduct Medal.