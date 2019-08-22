The American Legion Post 58 Color Guard will compete Friday, Aug. 23, at the 101st national competition in Indianapolis.
Livestreaming of the contest will be available at facebook.com/americanlegionhq; legion.org/legiontv or youtube.com/americanlegionhq.
The local team will compete in two categories including advancing/retiring of colors, with inspection at 4:35 p.m. and performance at 4:45 p.m.
In the military class, the team will be inspected at 5:55 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. performance. The times are Eastern Standard Time.
The team will defend its 2018 Military Class National Championship. In June, the men won first place at the annual American Legion Department of Arizona Convention at Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort, Phoenix.
Representing the local Legion will be Kevin Woods, Phil Yin, Gerry Jacobus, Tait Elkie, Andy MacDonald and Bob Putnam.