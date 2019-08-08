A bill co-sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has been signed in to law by President Donald J. Trump.
The Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service (LEGION) Act was signed July 30. The legislation declares that the United States has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941.
The American Legion wanted the legislation to honor some 1,600 U.S. service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war. The act also enables nearly 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they had not been eligible before.
“As commander of a (American Legion) post, I think it is a great thing,” said John Weedo, commander of Legion Post 58 in Fountain Hills. “We have been waiting for this for months, and just got word from the state commander that the bill would be signed. It’s really terrific.”
Weedo said membership in the American Legion will grow across the country, as will membership in the legion’s offshoot programs including Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
American Legion membership applications are being updated but existing application forms can be used in the meantime.
Sinema introduced S.504 along with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. last February.