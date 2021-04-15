Fountain Hills Democratic Club members heard from two speakers at their recent meeting.
The Zoom meeting April 1, featured presentations by former Phoenix Mayor and State Attorney General and state director of HUD Terry Goddard and legislative candidate Eric Kurland.
Goddard discussed the need to end “dark money” that cannot be traced in political campaigns.
According to a press release, dark money damages the integrity of the campaign process. Goddard said changing the laws is up to the citizenry as the current Arizona legislature is not addressing the issue.
Goddard provided details on different options to make laws, through petition initiatives as well as continuing to try to push legislation on them. He also talked about referendum petitions as a way citizens can challenge laws.
Kurland’s talk covered the need to properly fund public education and its critical need to democracy and the social justice. According to the press release, Kurland pointed out how the idea of charter schools offering parents a choice is good, but it has been corrupted by lax regulation and deceptive legislation.
While some charter schools have certain advantages, others offer substandard, inconsistent and questionable programs and drain too much money from standard public schools, the press release stated.
In addition to the speakers, club members raised $520 for the homeless in Fountain Hills. The funds will be donated to Extended Hands Food Bank.
The Democratic Club meets in May, then will be on hiatus until September. For more information on the club and its activities, visit fhdemclub.org.