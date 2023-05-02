The Noon Kiwanis Club will conduct a luncheon meeting Thursday, May 4.
It begins at 12 noon at the School District Learning Center, at the corner of Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Noon Kiwanis Club will conduct a luncheon meeting Thursday, May 4.
It begins at 12 noon at the School District Learning Center, at the corner of Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards.
A “Star Wars” theme is planned since it is “May the Fourth be with you.”
Two middle school students will be honored as Falcon Leaders and updates will be given on various service projects, including the recent classroom painting project on the high school campus.
In addition, a long-time member who is permanently relocating back to the Midwest will be honored. Guests from the Phoenix Kiwanis Club are expected as well.
Noon Kiwanis is part of Kiwanis International, a worldwide organization with the motto of “serving the children of the world.”
Anyone interested in Kiwanis, along with community service, is invited to attend and enjoy a free lunch and great camaraderie.
For more information, visit fhkiwanis.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.