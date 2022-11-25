The school year is nearly half over, and the Noon Kiwanis Club has been busy honoring outstanding students.
The club for many years has worked with local principals at the high school and middle school to recognize high-achieving students on a monthly basis during the school year.
Two middle school students are given “Falcon Leader” awards by the club, while high school teens are given “Pacesetter” awards.
Principals bring the students to a club luncheon meeting, introducing them to members and highlighting their accomplishments both within the classroom and outside of it.
Oftentimes adult family members can come for lunch as well and witness their children receiving honors.
The club now meets twice a month at the School District’s Learning Center.
“I want to thank Middle School Principal Dr. Kim Weeldreyer and High School Principal Chris Hartmann for working with us on this program,” said Noon Kiwanis Club President Russ Albanese. “We have some outstanding students in Fountain Hills, and it is always refreshing to see their many accomplishments.”
The motto of Kiwanis International is “serving the children of the world.”
“One way to serve children is to honor them for their skills, abilities and talents,” Albanese added. “Positive praise is a great way to serve these students.”
Besides a certificate, students are given a gift card to a local business establishment.
“Our members look forward to hearing about the students and are always amazed at their accomplishments,” Albanese concluded. “We are happy to continue this program once again this school year.”
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club can be found at fhkiwanis.org or on Facebook.