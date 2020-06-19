The Kiwanis motto is “serving the children of the world.”
And that’s what the Noon Kiwanis Club has been doing in Fountain Hills for more than four decades.
Despite the pandemic and many restrictions around gatherings, the club has endeavored to remain active and continue its charitable functions.
Its most recent effort came in the form of a $1,000 donation to the Fountain Hills Youth Theater.
The club has given to the Youth Theater for many years on an annual basis to support local youth functions.
“Our board felt it was important to identify those local causes that were ongoing and could use a boost during this time,” said Noon Kiwanis Club President Keith Junk. “So many people have been impacted by these recent events surrounding the pandemic.”
The club has held several Zoom meetings the past few months, including its annual election.
Keith Larson will take over Oct. 1 as club president, Jerrod Stearnes is president-elect and Russ Albanese is vice president.
The club also is coordinating another community blood drive in cooperation with Vitalant and the Town of Fountain Hills.
It is set for June 19 and 20 at the Community Center.
Early planning efforts continue in preparation for the early fall months, when fundraising efforts will hopefully begin again and hands-on service projects can be initiated.
The club is thankful to the Fountain Hills Community Foundation for its $2,000 grant.
The Noon Kiwanis Club plans to work with its children’s leadership programs at the middle school (K-Kids and Builders) to paint certain portions of the school’s interior, which are in need of a fresh coat.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.