Despite the summer heat and mask mandates, the Noon Kiwanis Club continues to find ways to give back.
Its latest gift to the community comes in the form of a $2,100 donation to Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills.
Funds came from both the club’s charitable account as well as some generous donations by club members.
“We support the food bank with hands-on volunteer work like packing food boxes, collecting food, that type of thing,” said club President Keith Junk.
“However, during this unusual time in our state and country we decided to increase our annual cash contribution to help with the purchase of supplies.
“The time of need has not diminished. The food bank continues to provide families with a valuable and needed service.”
The Kiwanis motto is “serving the children of the world.”
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.