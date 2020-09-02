To help in the pandemic fight, the Noon Kiwanis Club has donated 2,600 masks to three local entities serving children.
After all, the Kiwanis motto is “serving the children of the world.”
The club donated 2,000 face coverings to the School District, 500 to the Boys & Girls Club and 100 to Extended Hands Food Bank.
The idea was first proffered by Kiwanis board member Peg Boettger, who was contacted by a supplier in relation to the annual Breakfast with Santa.
Club President Keith Junk said the donations were fitting given the fact that the school year has started and face coverings for students will be the norm for a while.
“It’s just another creative way we can give back to the community during these unusual times,” Junk added.
Representatives from the various entities appreciated the donations.
Lauren Stratton, director of the McKee Branch of the Scottsdale Boys & Girls Clubs in Fountain Hills, said they are going through quite a few masks with their students.
“The timing on this is perfect,” she said. “We appreciate all that Noon Kiwanis does for us.”
The club has been conducting monthly Zoom meetings since the spring, but plans are in the works to hold a few in-person meetings later this calendar year, if conditions allow for it.
While members have volunteered at Oktoberfest many years, that event has been cancelled this fall by the Chamber of Commerce.
Tentative plans are in the works for the November arts festival as well as Breakfast with Santa in early December.
“Everything is tentative right now based on health conditions,” Junk said.
“We are pushing ahead the best we can to help out the community.”
Keith Larson will take over Oct. 1 as club president, Jerrod Stearnes is president-elect and Russ Albanese is vice president.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.