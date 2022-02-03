After a one-year hiatus, the Noon Kiwanis Club’s annual “Super” pancake breakfast is being offered once again.
It is slated for Sunday, Feb. 13, the morning of the big NFL game.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kiwanis Activity Center, 16957 E. Kiwanis Dr.
The clubhouse is located south of Fountain Park, between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
The event was not held last year because of the pandemic.
The club’s traditional “Big K” breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, applesauce and scrambled eggs – all for $8.
A la carte items and refreshments such as coffee, milk and orange juice will be available as well.
“This particular pancake breakfast has gained traction through the years because people remember it’s on the morning of the Super Bowl,” said club President Jerrod Stearnes. “A lot of folks like to go out for breakfast on Sundays, so this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a good meal and help a worthy cause at the same time.
“The breakfast is indoors, so weather is not a factor.”
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.”
The club performs many local service projects, doles out scholarships and gives grants to other worthwhile causes and organizations.
The Noon Kiwanis Club was chartered in Fountain Hills in January of 1975.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.