Fountain Hills Democratic Club’s monthly meeting will feature gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
The Thursday, Oct.14, meeting also will include Rony Assali, Arizona Education Association consultant and resident Tana Boersma.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Social time begins at 6 p.m. A Zoom option also is available. Go to fhdemclub.org to register for the Zoom meeting, using your full name.
Hobbs is an Arizona native who has dedicated her life toward a better future for Arizona through advocacy and public service.
Assali is organizational consultant for Scottsdale Education Association, which helps identify good candidates for school boards.
Boersma is a local parent advocate for the upcoming school bond issues.
The meeting is open to all interested. Vaccinations are highly recommended, and masks are required in the Community Center. Non-perishable food items will be collected for Extended Hands Food Bank.